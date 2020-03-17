Disney to Pay Theme Park Workers During Coronavirus Shutdown

Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) has made the decision to shut down its theme parks, resort hotels, and cruise line in the United States. The decision is due to guidance that Americans stop gathering until the coronavirus threat passes.

So far, the company has said its U.S.-based properties would be closed until the end of the month. The reality is that Disney does not really know when it will be safe to reopen. It has, however, said it plans to pay all cast members (its designation for theme park, hotel, and cruise line employees) through the announced shutdown.

Disney has closed all of its theme parks in the U.S. Image source: Walt Disney.

What did Disney say?

Disney took to social media to lay out the timeline of the closure, which will be in effect through the end of March. In that post, the company said, "The Walt Disney Company will pay its cast members during that closure period."

That language leaves the company wiggle room to change its policy on paying workers should the closure extend beyond the current timeline (and it's very hard to believe that it won't).

Disney is doing the right thing

Most theme park workers making an hourly wage are not highly paid. The same is true for hotel and cruise line workers.

Many of those people are likely one missed paycheck away from serious financial concerns. By paying its employees, Disney is doing them a major service and helping them stay afloat until they can get back to work.

10 stocks we like better than Walt Disney

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walt Disney wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Daniel B. Kline owns shares of Walt Disney. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Walt Disney and recommends the following options: long January 2021 $60 calls on Walt Disney and short April 2020 $135 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.