Disney to pause Florida political donations over law limiting LGBTQ discussion

LOS ANGELES, March 11 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co DIS.N is pausing all political donations in Florida after an employee outcry over legislation that would limit LGBTQ discussion in schools, Chief Executive Bob Chapek said in a memo to employees on Friday.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((lisa.richwine@thomsonreuters.com; Follow me on Twitter @LARichwine; 1-424-434-7324; Reuters Messaging: lisa.richwine.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.