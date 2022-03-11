US Markets
Disney to pause Florida political donations over law limiting LGBTQ discussion

Contributor
Lisa Richwine Reuters
Published
LOS ANGELES, March 11 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co DIS.N is pausing all political donations in Florida after an employee outcry over legislation that would limit LGBTQ discussion in schools, Chief Executive Bob Chapek said in a memo to employees on Friday.

