Disney to pause Florida political donations over law limiting LGBTQ discussion
Walt Disney Co is pausing all political donations in Florida after an employee outcry over legislation that would limit LGBTQ discussion in schools, Chief Executive Bob Chapek said in a memo to employees on Friday.
LOS ANGELES, March 11 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co DIS.N is pausing all political donations in Florida after an employee outcry over legislation that would limit LGBTQ discussion in schools, Chief Executive Bob Chapek said in a memo to employees on Friday.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
