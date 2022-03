Disney to pause all business in Russia

adds details from release, background

March 10 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co DIS.N said on Thursday it will pause all business in Russia, including content and product licensing, Disney Cruise Line activities, National Geographic magazine and tours, local content productions and linear channels.

"Given the unrelenting assault on Ukraine and the escalating humanitarian crisis, we are taking steps to pause all other businesses in Russia," the media and entertainment company said.

Disney said some businesses including linear channels and content and product licensing will take time to pause due to contractual nuances, while other streams of business will pause immediately.

The company had earlier said it would halt the release of theatrical films in Russia. Other Hollywood studios Warner Bros. and Sony Pictures Entertainment too had decided on such a move last month in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Russia has called its actions in the country a "special operation."

