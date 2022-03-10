Disney to pause all business in Russia
March 10 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co DIS.N said on Thursday it will pause all business in Russia, includes content and product licensing, Disney Cruise Line activities, National Geographic magazine and tours, local content productions and linear channels.
The company had earlier said it would pause the release of theatrical films in Russia in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryDIS
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- POLL-High risk of half-percentage-point Fed rate hike in 2022, economists say
- Fed's Powell: Ukraine war impact uncertain but could hit spending, investment
- No inflation relief in sight for U.S. as impact of Ukraine war intensifies
- EXCLUSIVE-IMF, 10 countries simulate cyber attack on global financial system