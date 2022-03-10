Disney to pause all business in Russia

March 10 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co DIS.N said on Thursday it will pause all business in Russia, includes content and product licensing, Disney Cruise Line activities, National Geographic magazine and tours, local content productions and linear channels.

The company had earlier said it would pause the release of theatrical films in Russia in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

