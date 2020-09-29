US Markets
DIS

Disney to lay off about 28,000 parks employees due to coronavirus hit

Contributor
Lisa Richwine Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Walt Disney Co will lay off roughly 28,000 employees in its theme parks division, the company said on Tuesday, as its resorts struggle with limited attendance amid the coronavirus pandemic.

LOS ANGELES, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co DIS.N will lay off roughly 28,000 employees in its theme parks division, the company said on Tuesday, as its resorts struggle with limited attendance amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Disney has reopened all of its parks except California's Disneyland. About two-thirds of the laid-off employees are part-time workers, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((lisa.richwine@thomsonreuters.com; Follow me on Twitter @LARichwine; 1-424-434-7324; Reuters Messaging: lisa.richwine.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DIS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular