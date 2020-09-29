Disney to lay off about 28,000 parks employees due to coronavirus hit

LOS ANGELES, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co DIS.N will lay off roughly 28,000 employees in its theme parks division, the company said on Tuesday, as its resorts struggle with limited attendance amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Disney has reopened all of its parks except California's Disneyland. About two-thirds of the laid-off employees are part-time workers, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((lisa.richwine@thomsonreuters.com; Follow me on Twitter @LARichwine; 1-424-434-7324; Reuters Messaging: lisa.richwine.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.