Disney to furlough some U.S. employees in wake of coronavirus

Lisa Richwine Reuters
Saumya Sibi Joseph Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

April 2 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co DIS.N said on Thursday it will start furloughs of non-essential U.S. employees across the company on April 19, a response to the global coronavirus outbreak that has shut down or disrupted its media and theme park businesses.

Disney had committed to full pay and benefits for all employees through April 18 despite the closure of theme parks, halting of film and TV production, and the shuttering of movie theaters.

"However, with no clear indication of when we can restart our businesses, we’re forced to make the difficult decision to take the next step and furlough employees whose jobs aren’t necessary at this time," a Disney representative said in a statement.

Furloughs will begin April 19, the statement said. All impacted workers will remain Disney employees through the furlough period and will receive full healthcare benefits. Disney will pay the cost of employee healthcare premiums.

The company did not say how many employees would be affected.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

