Disney+ to debut in eight more countries in Europe

June 23 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co DIS.N said on Tuesday it would launch Disney+ in eight more countries in Europe, as millions of people stuck at home due to coronavirus-induced restrictions turn to streaming services for entertainment.

Disney+ will debut in Portugal, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, Belgium and Luxembourg on Sept. 15, the home of Mickey Mouse said.

The streaming service that featured the popular series "The Mandalorian" is live in eight countries in Europe, including the United Kingdom.

Disney+, which made its debut in November in the United States, attracted more than 50 million paid users, Disney said in April.

(Reporting by Neha Malara; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

