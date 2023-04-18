Markets
Disney To Cut Thousands Of Jobs Next Week : Report

April 18, 2023 — 10:03 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Walt Disney Co. (DIS) plans another big round of job cuts next week, eliminating thousands of positions, including about 15% of the staff in its entertainment division, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

According to the company, the job cuts will span TV, film, theme parks and corporate positions, and affect every region where Disney operates. Some affected workers will be notified as early as April 24.

Walt Disney Co. said in February that it planned to cut 7,000 jobs worldwide as part of its restructuring efforts to save billions in costs. The layoffs represented around 3.6 percent of Disney's global workforce.

