US Markets
DIS

Disney to bring 'Spider-Man' and other Sony movies to streaming, TV

Contributor
Lisa Richwine Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Walt Disney Co said on Wednesday it had reached a deal with Sony Pictures to bring future "Spider-Man" movies and other films to Disney's streaming services and TV networks after they play on Netflix.

LOS ANGELES, April 21 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co DIS.N said on Wednesday it had reached a deal with Sony Pictures 6758.T to bring future "Spider-Man" movies and other films to Disney's streaming services and TV networks after they play on Netflix NFLX.O.

The agreement runs from 2022 to 2026, Disney said in a statement.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((lisa.richwine@thomsonreuters.com; Follow me on Twitter @LARichwine; 1-424-434-7324; Reuters Messaging: lisa.richwine.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DIS NFLX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular