Disney to bring 'Spider-Man' and other Sony movies to streaming, TV

LOS ANGELES, April 21 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co DIS.N said on Wednesday it had reached a deal with Sony Pictures 6758.T to bring future "Spider-Man" movies and other films to Disney's streaming services and TV networks after they play on Netflix NFLX.O.

The agreement runs from 2022 to 2026, Disney said in a statement.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Leslie Adler)

