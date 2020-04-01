Disney+ to Begin Streaming in India April 3

From its November 2019 launch to its February 2020 update, Walt Disney's (NYSE: DIS) Disney+ streaming entertainment offering garnered 28.6 million paid subscribers. Analysts predict that as the service expands globally, it could reach 76 million, 97 million, or even 126 million subscribers around the world by 2024.

One key to reaching that goal may be India -- and we'll get our first clue as to how that's going on Friday.

Image source: Walt Disney.

On Friday, April 3, Disney+ goes live in India, and begins competing there with rival streaming offerings from Amazon and Netflix. Disney will call the service "Disney+ Hotstar," and build it upon the local Hotstar streaming service that it acquired with its purchase of Twenty-First Century Fox last year. As Bloomberg reports, Hotstar already has 300 million monthly users, many of which use the service to watch live streaming of cricket games. Although not all of these are paying subscribers, this will give Disney a ready audience to jump-start signing up paying users to Disney+, alongside the potential to generate revenue from selling ads.

Disney's timing could have been better. Initially, the company hoped to launch its service coinciding with the Indian Premier League cricket season on March 29. That would have given Disney 600 million eyeballs to market to during the tournament. Coronavirus, however, has delayed the start of the cricket season by at least two weeks. This could mean a slower launch than Disney had hoped for -- but the audience will still eventually show up.

Disney will offer its Indian service in three tiers -- Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Disney+ Hotstar Premium, and an ad-supported basic tier -- according to whatsondisneyplus.com (an unofficial fan site devoted to the company's streaming offerings). The VIP tier will cost about $75 to subscribe for a year. Premium service will cost $20 a year.

10 stocks we like better than Walt Disney

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walt Disney wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon, Netflix, and Walt Disney and recommends the following options: long January 2021 $60 calls on Walt Disney, short April 2020 $135 calls on Walt Disney, short January 2022 $1940 calls on Amazon, and long January 2022 $1920 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.