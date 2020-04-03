Markets
DIS

Disney to Begin Employee Furloughs on April 19

Contributor
Eric Volkman The Motley Fool
Published

Despite the understandable popularity of streaming services, entertainment companies too are feeling the economic squeeze of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus pandemic. Because of this, a giant in that sector, Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), announced Thursday that it will start furloughing many of its employees beginning Sunday, April 19.

Previously, it had pledged to pay all employees in full and continue providing benefits until April 18. It will also pay their healthcare premiums during that period.

A still from Disney's recent film release, Onward.

A still from Disney's recent film release, Onward. Source: Walt Disney

"However, with no clear indication of when we can restart our businesses, we're forced to make the difficult decision to take the next step and furlough employees whose jobs aren't necessary at this time," the company wrote in a statement. It did not give any indication of how many workers would be affected, nor did it elaborate on what constitutes a "necessary" job.

Meanwhile, some of the company's top employees are taking temporary pay cuts. It was announced several days ago that Disney's highest-level managers would have their salaries reduced. This lineup includes recently installed CEO Bob Chapek, who's taking a 50% reduction, and ex-CEO and current executive chairman Bob Iger, who will entirely forgo his base salary. 

Disney's latest move does not come as a surprise. Last month the company acted quickly to shut down operations in its theme parks -- including the iconic Disneyland -- its various TV and film productions, and sailings of its cruise ships, among other businesses. 

On Thursday, Disney shares nosed up by over 2%, slightly lagging behind the gains of other top stocks and the main equity trading indexes.

10 stocks we like better than Walt Disney
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walt Disney wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

 

Eric Volkman owns shares of Walt Disney. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Walt Disney and recommends the following options: long January 2021 $60 calls on Walt Disney and short April 2020 $135 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DIS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular