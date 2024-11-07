Disney taps Simon Kinberg to make over 3 new ‘Star Wars’ films, Deadline says

Disney’s (DIS) Lucasfilm has reached a deal with Simon Kinberg, who has produced and written a number of “X-Men” films as well as “The Martian,” to create a new trilogy of “Star Wars” movies, Deadline’s Mike Fleming Jr. reports. Kinberg is slated to write all three films and produce them with Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy, the author notes.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on DIS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.