Disney+ Taps Older Franchises With New Simpsons Short, Rumored Doogie Howser Reboot

James Brumley, The Motley Fool
Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) is committing more content to its streaming service, perhaps in an effort to build a customer base while many people are stuck at home. On Thursday, the Disney+ Instagram account indicated a new animated Simpsons short would be made viewable on Friday. That news follows reports from Wednesday suggesting the entertainment giant is developing a rebooted version of the '80s and '90s sitcom hit Doogie Howser, M.D.

The new Simpsons-based short, Playdate With Destiny features Bart Simpson's younger sister Maggie, who will be featured in another short film called The Longest Daycare also slated for availability on Disney+ later this month. The Longest Daycare was released in 2012, and nominated for an Academy Award. Playdate With Destiny was created to be shown in conjunction with this year's theatrical release of Pixar's Onward. The coronavirus outbreak that shuttered most theaters, however, has forced the industry to creatively rethink how it distributes and leverages content.

The Simpsons television show first aired in 1989 and is now in its 31st season. It became a Disney franchise when Walt Disney acquired Fox last year.

The Simpsons may not be the only '90s hit show Walt Disney is hoping makes Disney+ more marketable. While not confirmed by Disney, Variety reported on Wednesday that a refreshed version of Doogie Howser, M.D. may be in the works. This time around, the main character is said to be a 16-year-old female doctor living in Hawaii.

The Disney+ subscriber count just reached 50 million, justifying an investment in more content for its service.

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

