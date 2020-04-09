Disney+ Taps Older Franchises With New Simpsons Short, Rumored Doogie Howser Reboot

Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) is committing more content to its streaming service, perhaps in an effort to build a customer base while many people are stuck at home. On Thursday, the Disney+ Instagram account indicated a new animated Simpsons short would be made viewable on Friday. That news follows reports from Wednesday suggesting the entertainment giant is developing a rebooted version of the '80s and '90s sitcom hit Doogie Howser, M.D.

The new Simpsons-based short, Playdate With Destiny features Bart Simpson's younger sister Maggie, who will be featured in another short film called The Longest Daycare also slated for availability on Disney+ later this month. The Longest Daycare was released in 2012, and nominated for an Academy Award. Playdate With Destiny was created to be shown in conjunction with this year's theatrical release of Pixar's Onward. The coronavirus outbreak that shuttered most theaters, however, has forced the industry to creatively rethink how it distributes and leverages content.

Image source: Getty Images.

The Simpsons television show first aired in 1989 and is now in its 31st season. It became a Disney franchise when Walt Disney acquired Fox last year.

The Simpsons may not be the only '90s hit show Walt Disney is hoping makes Disney+ more marketable. While not confirmed by Disney, Variety reported on Wednesday that a refreshed version of Doogie Howser, M.D. may be in the works. This time around, the main character is said to be a 16-year-old female doctor living in Hawaii.

The Disney+ subscriber count just reached 50 million, justifying an investment in more content for its service.

10 stocks we like better than Walt Disney

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walt Disney wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

James Brumley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Walt Disney and recommends the following options: long January 2021 $60 calls on Walt Disney and short April 2020 $135 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.