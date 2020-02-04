Markets
DIS

Disney+ Subscribers Soar Past Estimates

Contributor
Daniel Sparks The Motley Fool
Published

Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) posted better-than-expected fiscal first-quarter results after market close on Tuesday. Revenue and adjusted earnings per share notably beat expectations for the period as CEO Robert Iger said in the company's earnings release that it was a "strong first quarter," that surprised almost everybody. 

But perhaps the biggest takeaway from the report was the company's blowout results from its new streaming-TV service, Disney+.

Disney+ streaming service on a TV

Disney+. Image source: Walt Disney.

26.5 million subscribers

Disney+ "has exceeded even our greatest expectations," said Iger in the quarterly update. "Thanks to our incredible collection of brands, outstanding content from our creative engines and state-of-the-art technology, we believe our direct-to-consumer services, including Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu, position us well for continued growth in today's dynamic media environment."

The entertainment company ended the period with 26.5 million subscribers for Disney+, which launched in November -- midway into the company's fiscal first quarter. Analysts, on average, were expecting the streaming service to garner 25 million subscribers.

A day after the service's launch in November, Disney had already gained 10 million signups. While subscriber growth has slowed since the initial launch, it's still growing at an impressive rate.

The company also notably said Disney+ subscribers are already bringing in an average of $5.56 in revenue each -- higher than $4.44 per subscriber for ESPN+.

10 stocks we like better than Walt Disney
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walt Disney wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

 

Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Walt Disney and recommends the following options: long January 2021 $60 calls on Walt Disney and short April 2020 $135 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DIS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular