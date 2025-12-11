Markets
Disney Strikes Landmark Licensing Deal With OpenAI For Sora Platform

(RTTNews) - The Walt Disney Company (DIS) and OpenAI on Thursday announced that they have teamed up in a three-year deal, making Disney the first big name to license content for Sora, OpenAI's generative AI video platform.

This agreement lets Sora and ChatGPT Images create short videos and images based on fan prompts, featuring over 200 characters and settings from Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars, though they won't be able to use any likenesses or voices of the actors.

On top of that, Disney will become a significant customer for OpenAI. They plan to incorporate APIs into new offerings like Disney+, use ChatGPT internally, and even put $1 billion into OpenAI, with options for more equity.

DIS is currently trading at $110.97, up $2.14 or 1.97 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

