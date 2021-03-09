US Markets
Disney+ streaming service tops 100 million paid subscribers

Lisa Richwine Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

LOS ANGELES, March 9 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co's DIS.N Disney+ streaming service has surpassed more than 100 million paying subscribers around the world, Chief Executive Bob Chapek said at the company's annual shareholder meeting on Tuesday.

Chapek also said Disney hopes to reopen its California theme parks to limited attendance in late April. The parks were closed a year ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, Disney might be able to resume some cruise ship operations in the fall and the company aims to reinstate its dividend "at some point in the future," Chapek said.

Shareholders re-elected Chapek and nine others to the company's board of directors, according to preliminary vote tallies announced at the meeting. They include Executive Chairman Bob Iger, who previously said he will retire from Disney at the end of 2021.

In an advisory vote, 68% of ballots cast supported Disney executives' compensation.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles Editing by Franklin Paul and Matthew Lewis)

