Disney+ Streaming Service To Launch A Week Early In UK, Europe

(RTTNews) - Walt Disney Co.'s (DIS) streaming service Disney+ will be launched on March 24 in the UK and other markets in the Western Europe, one week earlier than originally planned on March 31.

Pricing also been confirmed at 5.99 pounds/6.99 euros per month or 59.99 pounds/69.99 euros for an annual subscription.

The initial launch in Europe will cover the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, and Switzerland.

Disney said it will unveil the service in additional Western Europe markets, including Belgium, the Nordics, and Portugal, in summer 2020.

Disney+ launched in the U.S. and Canada in November. It costs $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year in the U.S.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.