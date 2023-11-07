Disney Stock: More Than the Sum of Its Parts

Disney (NYSE: DIS) hasn't done a lot right over the past couple of years as far as the market is concerned. Streaming losses are mounting, cable profits are drying up, and debt has become a huge concern. But the company is now so cheap that it may undervalue the assets Disney holds.

In this video, Travis Hoium goes through Disney's best assets and why they may be worth more than the valuation now put on Disney by the stock market.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Nov. 3, 2023. The video was published on Nov. 4, 2023.

Travis Hoium has positions in Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends Comcast. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

