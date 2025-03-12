Disney Stock Sinks as US Airlines Signal Trouble: Hold or Fold?

Disney DIS shares lost 4.1% on Tuesday to $98.84 as concerns about the broader travel and tourism sector weighed heavily on the entertainment giant. The significant drop comes amid a sector-wide decline triggered by troubling forecasts from major U.S. airlines, raising questions about whether investors should maintain their positions or seek better entry points later in 2025.



The stock's 13.6% dip in the past 3 months compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector's 8.8% decline suggests caution.

1-Year Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Airline Warnings Signal Broader Tourism Concerns

The catalyst for Disney's decline appears to be linked to disappointing forecasts from America's "Big Three" carriers. Delta Air Lines DAL slashed its first-quarter profit forecast, prompting a 6.4% drop in its stock during premarket trading. American Airlines AAL followed suit, warning of a wider-than-expected loss and seeing its shares decline 3%. United Airlines UAL also fell 3% in sympathy, despite not issuing new guidance.



These airline warnings have particular significance for Disney, whose parks and experiences segment remains a crucial revenue driver. The company's first-quarter fiscal 2025 results showed that this division generated $9.4 billion in revenues, representing a substantial portion of Disney's overall business. Any sustained decline in travel sentiment could significantly impact this segment's performance.



American Airlines now expects a first-quarter adjusted loss of 60 to 80 cents per share compared with its previous forecast of 20 to 40 cents. Similarly, Delta lowered its profit expectations to 30-50 cents per share from the previous estimate of 70 cents to $1 per share. Budget carrier Southwest Airlines also reduced its forecast for unit revenue growth in the first quarter.

Disney's Recent Performance and Vulnerabilities

Disney's first-quarter fiscal 2025 results offered some optimism. The company reported 44% growth in diluted earnings per share, excluding certain items and a 31% increase in total segment operating income. The Entertainment segment’s operating income surged 95%, while the Direct-to-Consumer business achieved profitability with $293 million in operating income, reversing a $138 million loss from the previous year.



However, the company faces several challenges that make it vulnerable to economic headwinds. The company expects another modest decline in Disney+ subscribers in second-quarter fiscal 2025, while the Sports segment faces approximately $150 million in adverse impacts from college sports costs and the Venu Sports joint venture exit. The recent announcement of combining Hulu+ Live TV assets with fuboTV Inc. adds execution risk and potential integration complexities.



Additionally, the deconsolidation of Star India and the formation of a joint venture with Reliance Industries create some uncertainty around international growth prospects. These structural changes may require time for investors to fully assess their impact on Disney's global strategy and financial performance.



Disney reported a substantial debt burden of $45.3 billion against a relatively modest cash position of $5.48 billion. This financial leverage limits the company's flexibility during potential downturns. Additionally, Disney trades at a premium valuation of 1.92 times trailing 12-month price-to-sales, significantly higher than the Zacks Media Conglomerates industry average of 1.32 times.

DIS’ 3-Year P/S TTM Ratio Depicts Stretched Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The experiences segment, while historically resilient, has shown sensitivity to external factors. The first-quarter fiscal 2025 results already reflected the adverse impact of Hurricanes Milton and Helene, estimated at approximately $120 million, along with pre-opening expenses of around $75 million related to the Disney Treasure cruise ship launch.

Investment Outlook: Hold DIS Stock or Wait?

For existing shareholders, maintaining positions appears prudent despite the current volatility. Disney's strategic initiatives, including its streaming profitability improvements and continued investment in intellectual property, provide long-term growth potential that extends beyond temporary travel industry disruptions.



The company's guidance for fiscal 2025 remains cautiously optimistic, projecting high-single-digit adjusted EPS growth compared to fiscal 2024, approximately $15 billion in cash provided by operations, and Experiences segment operating income growth in the 6-8% range.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate projects fiscal 2025 revenues of $94.7 billion, indicating 3.66% year-over-year growth, with earnings expected to increase 10.26% to $5.48 per share. These projections suggest steady but modest growth ahead.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Find the latest earnings estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.



However, new investors might benefit from patience. The combination of broader economic concerns, high valuation multiples, ongoing transformational initiatives and substantial debt suggest that better entry points may emerge later in 2025. Economic uncertainty, including potential government shutdowns and tariff concerns raised by the Trump administration, could create additional market volatility, which might provide more attractive buying opportunities.

Conclusion

The current dip in Disney shares reflects heightened concern about discretionary consumer spending as economic warning signals flash. While Disney's diversified business model and strong content portfolio provide insulation against short-term travel disruptions, the company's valuation premium and leveraged balance sheet warrant caution.



For investors already holding Disney stock, the long-term growth story remains intact, suggesting a hold strategy is appropriate. However, those looking to initiate positions may find better entry points as the economic picture becomes clearer later in 2025. Disney currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

