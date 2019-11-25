Disney Stock Rises Toward New Highs As Frozen 2 Smashes Records

Disney's (NYSE: DIS) Frozen 2 hauled in more than $350 million in global box office receipts during its opening weekend, including $127 million in the U.S. alone. The film's debut places it on track to become one of the highest-grossing movies of all-time.

The movie continues the journey of Disney's popular characters Elsa, Anna, and Olaf. It also furthers a franchise that generated nearly $1.3 billion in box office sales and many millions more in merchandise profits.

Ticket sales for Frozen 2 are expected to remain strong in the weeks ahead, particularly during the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, when children are off from school.

Disney's Frozen 2 is delighting moviegoers and shareholders alike. Image source: Disney.

Incredibly, Frozen 2 may not even be Disney's most exciting new movie launch. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the final episode of the extraordinarily popular nine-part Skywalker saga, is set to make its debut on Dec. 20. The previous two Skywalker-based Star Wars films grossed more than $2 billion and $1.3 billion, respectively.

These films should help to further fuel demand for the company's popular new streaming service, Disney+. More than 10 million people have already subscribed to Disney's on-demand video service, showing that the nearly 100-year old company is successfully adapting to new technologies and shifting consumer-viewing trends.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, given the success of its movie studios and new streaming platform, Disney's stock has surged in 2019. Shares are up nearly 40% so far this year, and they appear to be on their way to hitting new all-time highs in the days ahead.

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Walt Disney and recommends the following options: long January 2021 $60 calls on Walt Disney and short January 2020 $130 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

