Disney Stock Price Started 2025 at $111 — Experts Weigh in on Where It’s Headed

Disney stock has lagged the stock market year-to-date. Shares started the year at $111 and have crawled up to $113 per share. The company continues to exhibit solid sequential growth for its streaming subscribers. Disney reported 180.7 million Disney+ and Hulu subscriptions in Q2 FY25, which is a 2.5 million increase from Q1 FY25.

However, linear networks revenue dropped by 13% year-over-year, and that represents more than 10% of Disney’s total revenue. ESPN also had lower operating results year-over-year. Disney Parks continue to be a big draw, with revenue up by 9% year-over-year.

These results paint a mixed picture for a stock that has been mostly flat year-to-date. Shares are also down over the past five years, but it’s important to assess any stock based on what it can do in the future. Several analysts shared their thoughts about Disney stock and where they think it’s heading.

Analyst Consensus

Most Wall Street analysts are bullish on Disney, as it has a Buy rating and an average price target of $130.73 per share, suggesting a 16% upside from current levels. Recent price targets have also been bullish, with the three most recent ratings averaging $130.33 per share.

Needham analyst Laura Martin reiterated her Buy rating for Disney in September with a $125 price target. She believes Disney will have lower income, citing the company’s comments on the Content, Sales & Licensing segment during the earnings call. However, she believes revenue will still be up year-over-year and did not change her forecast.

Rosenblatt Analyst Barton Crockett was also bullish on Disney stock, giving it a Buy rating in August. He assigned a $141 price target, which was a slight boost from his previous $140 price target. Most of the recent ratings have been Buy or Outperform.

More recently, Wells Fargo issued a bullish note to investors and a $159 price target.

“We think Disney’s assets are growing and maturing, creating more predictability in EPS upside that will engender a rerating,” the bank said.

Assessing Bullish Sentiment

Disney has received many Buy ratings and very few Hold ratings. Even though some parts of the business are shrinking, Disney posted rising revenue and net income. The continued growth comes as Disney suddenly trades at an 18 P/E ratio. It has a more attractive P/E ratio than more than half of media stocks, according to Guru Focus.

Disney’s vast content library and rising subscriber numbers are two additional catalysts that have sparked a flurry of Buy ratings from analysts. The stock’s low year-to-date gains combined with the reasonable valuation suggest that Disney shares can stage a rally on moderate results.

