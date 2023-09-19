Disney Stock (NYSE:DIS) Near Multi-Year Lows: A Gift for Investors

Disney (NYSE:DIS) stock slid under $100 several months ago and remains on a downtrend. It's now near multi-year lows. Is this a reason to panic? Not at all, as I believe this is just a gift for anyone who can discern good value. Sure, there are news items that might bother some investors, but I am bullish on DIS stock because it’s not often that people get a chance to buy shares of a huge, famous company at a discount.

Disney is known around the world for its theme parks, but the company has pivoted to streaming services in the 2020s. On the other hand, a fresh news item indicates that Disney has no plans to abandon its Theme Park business.

There’s also a labor dispute going on, as we’ll discuss in a moment. In other words, the doubters will always find reasons to doubt Disney, but this doesn’t mean the company is going down the tubes. Ultimately, the company is likely to recover sooner or later, and contrarian investors should pay close attention to DIS stock.

Two Analysts Remain Calm While Nervous Traders Panic

I’ll admit it: Disney's stock chart isn’t pretty in 2023. The shares are trading at 2014 prices now, so I see great value, but momentum-focused investors might panic sell their Disney shares.

Maybe it’s an ominous sign that a bear literally showed up at a Disney theme park recently. Should financial traders take this as a sign of imminent bearish price moves in DIS stock?

Instead of being superstitious, a pair of prominent analysts recently announced Buy ratings on Disney stock. Namely, Matthew Thornton of Truist Financial and Raymond James’ Ric Prentiss contravened the frightened crowds and issued Buy ratings on DIS stock. Thornton even placed a $105 price target on Disney shares – and as we’ll discover, the average Disney price target is even higher than that.

Evidently, Thornton and Prentiss aren’t losing sleep over the writers’ strike that may cause problems for Disney’s Streaming business. Just remember that workers’ strikes have come and gone over the years, and Disney has always managed to pull through.

Disney’s Theme Park Investment Isn’t a Bad Thing

Along with the story about a bear appearing at a Disney theme park, I was surprised to read a Wall Street Journal article stating that DIS stock fell because the company plans to spend $60 billion “to expand its theme parks, cruise lines and similar ventures over the next decade.” Is this the most reasonable response, or is the market being irrational?

Let’s do the math. Disney’s Parks, Experiences and Products segment reported operating income of $32.3 billion on a trailing-12-month basis. That, right there, is more than half of $60 billion. Clearly, this unit is a major moneymaker for Disney.

Besides, theme parks need to be upgraded from time to time. People with season passes to Disney parks don’t want to see the same rides and other attractions. They’ll cough up hundreds or even thousands of dollars as long as Disney keeps coming up with new experiences.

It really does look like Disney is shifting its focus back from streaming to theme parks. The company is even in “preliminary talks with potential buyers for its India streaming and television business,” according to a Bloomberg report.

Besides, theme parks have always been Disney’s bread and butter. The company has struggled to gain traction with its Streaming business but has fared relatively well post-pandemic with its theme parks, cruises, and other experiences.

Is DIS Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

On TipRanks, DIS comes in as a Moderate Buy based on 15 Buys, five Holds, and two Sell ratings assigned by analysts in the past three months. The average Disney stock price target is $108.39, implying 32.3% upside potential.

If you’re wondering which analyst you should follow if you want to buy and sell DIS stock, the most profitable analyst covering the stock (on a one-year timeframe) is Michael Nathanson of MoffettNathanson, with an average return of 18.21% per rating and a 65% success rate. Click on the image below to learn more.

Conclusion: Should You Consider Disney Stock?

The only thing more shocking than a bear showing up at a theme park is the market’s response to Disney investing in the future of its real-life experiences. This is where Disney has made its money for many years, and consumers expect the company to update and upgrade its theme parks.

Therefore, I fully agree with Thornton’s and Prentiss’s Buy ratings on DIS stock, and I don’t expect the stock to stay under $100 for much longer. As long as you can ignore the naysayers and give Disney some time to work its magic, DIS could be a fruitful investment.

