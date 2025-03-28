Is Disney Stock a Good Investment for 2025? Experts Weigh In

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) could use a little of that famous Disney magic to help put its stock price back on the right path. Shares of the iconic entertainment company have mostly gone sideways the last three years and remain well off their high set in 2021.

So where will the stock head this year? Read on for experts’ thoughts on how Disney stock will perform this year.

Its Stock Has Dropped

A 2024 analysis from Forbes cited numerous challenges facing Disney right now, including slow subscriber growth for streaming services, a dip in ad revenue and a mixed outlook for its theme park business. One result is that Disney’s stock price continues to lag the broader markets.

The company’s shares have fallen almost 17% over the past year. In contrast, the Dow is up roughly 7% over the same time period, while the S&P 500 has risen about 9%.

Since the beginning of 2025, Disney’s stock has fallen about 9%. That’s partly because the markets in general have been spooked by President Donald Trump’s ongoing tariff threats, but it’s also partly because many investors are lukewarm on Disney.

“Right now, it’s in a clear bearish trend, and the six-month momentum still leans negative,” said Edward Corona, a Florida-based trader and publisher of The Options Oracle Newsletter. “Even though the stock popped a little recently, this isn’t a clean reversal. It’s more like a bounce off the lows than a sign of strength.”

Analyst Coverage

Despite its problems, Disney is still seen as a buying opportunity by most Wall Street analysts. Here’s how the 30 analysts cited by Yahoo Finance rate the stock as of March 2025:

“Strong Buy”: 7

7 “Buy”: 15

15 “Hold”: 7

7 “Underperform”: 1

The average price target on the stock was $126.30 a share as of March 26 — well above that day’s closing price of $100.78.

Disney Is Facing Some Challenges

From a pure business standpoint, Disney still has some issues to work out, according to Anthony Grosso, a New York-based financial strategist and mortgage loan originator. One of those issues is competition from Universal, whose Epic Universe theme park is due to open in Orlando, Florida, in May — right down the road from Disney World.

Another issue cited by Grosso is Disney’s streaming content.

“They haven’t had the same level of original content, and they’ve been lacking compared with the other streaming providers, so they’re also taking a hit there,” he said. “As people cut back, those subscriptions are the first to go.”

Finally, Disney’s political and social stances have created problems due to “polarizing statements” that have turned off a large base of customers, according to Grosso.

“I don’t believe it’s a buying opportunity now,” he said. “I think they will cut staff, they will make the adjustments and they will reinvent, but that process will take time and there’ll be better buying opportunities at lower prices.”

Corona offered a similar take in terms of the longer-term outlook.

“It’s not a screaming buy right now — it’s more of a ‘wait and see’ setup,” he said. “If you’re a long-term investor who believes in the turnaround story, you might nibble. But technically, there’s no confirmation of strength yet. I’d want to see it break above $103 with strong volume before getting excited.”

Editor’s note: Stock prices and gains/losses are accurate as of March 27, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Is Disney Stock a Good Investment for 2025? Experts Weigh In

