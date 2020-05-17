Disney Springs Reopens On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - Walt Disney will partially reopen its Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida on May 20. It will implement number of new safety measures for the phased reopening.

Disney Springs is an outdoor shopping, dining, and entertainment complex at the Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, near Orlando.

"While our theme parks and resort hotels remain temporarily closed, the phased reopening of Disney Springs is a welcome milestone as we navigate through this unprecedented time together as responsibly as we can," Disney Springs Vice President Matt Simon said in a statement.

The company said next week, many of its third-party operating participants will open at Disney Springs. On May 27, three stores and venues owned and operated by Disney - World of Disney, D-Luxe Burger and the Marketplace Co-Op - will reopen.

The company said that it will implement new health & safety measures and operational changes such as cashless payment options, a requirement to wear appropriate face covering, temperature screenings, social distancing measures, increased cleaning and disinfection procedures.

