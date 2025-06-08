Disney Share Prices Jumped — Should You Invest Now?

Walt Disney Co. stock prices have continued to climb following a better-than-expected earnings report in the beginning of May 2025. Stuck at under $100 since March 2025, the stock jumped to more than $112 in early May. It’s hovering near its 52-week high of more than $118, and still has room for growth.

Zacks Investment Research gave Disney a grade of “A” for growth and momentum scores, and “B” for value. Perhaps it would have been smarter to buy Disney stock in late 2024 or early 2025 if you were looking for value pricing. However, there’s still plenty of room for growth.

For instance, Rosenblatt Securities raised its price target on Disney from $135 to $140 and rated the stock a “buy now,” according to Marketbeat. Several other analysts, including UBS Group, Loop Capital and The Goldman Sachs Group also gave Disney buy ratings.

Solid Earnings and New Park Plans

A solid earnings statement and the announcement of a new theme park and resort in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, bolstered Disney stock prices. Revenue increased 7% in the second fiscal quarter, which ended in March 2025. Income before taxes also increased from less than $1 billion to $3.1 billion. Disney+ gained 1.4 million subscribers since the prior quarter.

Bright Future and Long History

It’s no surprise that, in spite of heated competition from Universal’s new Epic Universe theme park minutes from Walt Disney World Resort, Disney stock is starting to rise as summer approaches.

“It’s a seasonal thing; summertime is always good for Disney,” David Capablanca, Miami native, finance expert, and host of The Friendly Bear podcast said.

While it could be school breaks and family vacations driving Disney, the entertainment company also has a solid history and foundation that long-term investors like. “Disney stock is… something to hold long term,” Capablanca said. “The entertainment they offer is timeless. They’ve got a whole catalog of history.”

Disney Tailwinds

Not every expert called Disney a buy or hold, however.

“Before getting too excited about recent gains, let’s remember that Disney has had a lost decade, with the stock trading around the same as it was in 2015,” Vince Stanzione, CEO and founder at First Information, said.

He added that even with a strong global economy, Disney has struggled. “If we are going into a slower economy and a possible recession as I believe we are, I really don’t see Disney stock offering any value.”

Final Take

Will a Disney investment earn the same kind of 1350% return Stanzione said Netflix delivered in the past decade? Probably not.

But many retail investors buy Disney to own a piece of the company they love. In turn, their portfolio benefits from the addition of a low-risk, slow-growth, dividend-earning stock.

Whether you buy Disney or not depends on what you’re looking for and how you analyze the numbers. Some experts prefer to focus on the inevitable competition and tailwinds, while others adopt a worry-free philosophy toward the company and choose to focus on the positive earnings in 2025.

“They’re a timeless kind of organization [and] very low risk,” Capablanca said. “As the overall market keeps breaking out, it’s going to help Disney maintain an upward trajectory over the long term. We’re heading toward all-time highs, and a rising tide lifts all boats.”

