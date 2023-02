Feb 6 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co DIS.N said on Monday it had set its annual shareholder meeting on April 3, with focus on Nelson Peltz's bid seeking a seat on the company's board.

(Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

