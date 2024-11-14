Disney sees streaming growth coming from both subs and pricing

Says growth may be “tipped a little” towards pricing.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on DIS:
- Disney says does not see value in spinning off, selling TV assets
- Disney says has ‘considerable visibility’ on content pipeline for 2025, 2026
- Disney expects advertising to be ‘stronger’ in 2025
- Morning Movers: Disney jumps following Q4 earnings
- Disney says ESPN flagship will be ‘best product’ in sports video
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.