Disney sees higher costs to create content after Hollywood pay raises

Credit: REUTERS/NICHOLAS PFOSI

November 21, 2023 — 05:31 pm EST

Written by Samrhitha Arunasalam for Reuters ->

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Walt Disney DIS.N said on Tuesday the new collective bargaining agreements with the Directors Guild of America, WGA and SAG-AFTRA will lead to increased costs to create content.

The media conglomerate expects its fiscal 2024 capital expenditure to total roughly $6 billion and spend on produced and licensed content to be about $25 billion.

