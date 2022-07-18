Disney secures $9 billion in upfront ad sales

July 18 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co DIS.N said on Monday it has secured a record $9 billion in commitments from advertisers for 2022-23 as demand soars for live events and the upcoming ad tier of Disney+.

Streaming services Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu brought in 40% of the total commitments.

Rival NBC Universal closed upfront advertising commitments exceeding $7 billion, Reuters reported last month. (https://reut.rs/3v0Lq0v)

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((yuvraj.malik@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.