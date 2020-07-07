US Markets
DIS

Disney says Walt Disney World reopening is on track for Saturday

Contributor
Lisa Richwine Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

Walt Disney Co will stick to its plans to reopen its Walt Disney World theme parks in Orlando, Florida, to a limited number of guests on Saturday, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Adds details from Disney statement, coronavirus death rate in Florida

July 7 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co DIS.N will stick to its plans to reopen its Walt Disney World theme parks in Orlando, Florida, to a limited number of guests on Saturday, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Florida's coronavirus cases have soared in the last month, with the state's daily count topping 10,000 three times in the last week. The death rate from COVID-19 rose nearly 19% in the last week from the week prior, bringing the state’s death toll to more than 3,800.

Some workers have signed a petition asking Disney to delay Walt Disney World's reopening. The resort, home to the world's most-visited theme parks, was closed to guests in March.

In a statement on Tuesday, Disney's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Pamela Hymel, said new requirements from temperature checks, to face coverings and extra sanitation would enable guests to enjoy Disney World "responsibly."

"While COVID-19, and the risk of contracting it, is present in public places, there are many important ways that we can all help promote each other’s safety," Hymel said.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Sandra Maler and Alistair Bell)

((lisa.richwine@thomsonreuters.com; Follow me on Twitter @LARichwine; 1-424-434-7324; Reuters Messaging: lisa.richwine.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DIS

Latest US Markets Videos

    Investing Strategies: Twilio CFO Discusses Driving Forces Behind Strong Growth

    Twilio's May quarterly report was a game changer for the stock, with shares surging a whopping 40% the session after the earnings announcement. And Twilio stock hasn't looked back since.

    5 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular