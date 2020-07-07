Disney says it will go ahead with Walt Disney World reopening on Saturday

July 7 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co DIS.N will stick to its plans to reopen its Walt Disney World theme parks in Orlando, Florida, to a limited number of guests on Saturday, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Florida's coronavirus cases have soared in the last month, with the state's daily count topping 10,000 three times in the last week.

Some workers have signed a petition asking Disney to delay Walt Disney World's reopening.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Sandra Maler)

