Disney says coronavirus could impact consumer behavior
March 19 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co DIS.N said on Thursday the spread of the coronavirus could lead to changes in consumer behavior, resulting in further disruption to its business.
The company has already closed its theme parks, suspended cruises and theatrical shows, delayed film distribution, and took a hit to its supply chain and ad sales.
Shares of the company were down 3% at $86.30 in early trading.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
((supantha.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 61822718; Reuters Messaging: supantha.mukherjee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryDIS
Other TopicsCoronavirus
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Britain backs Putin idea of five-way summit of world powers - UK embassy
- Germany's CureVac says low-dose coronavirus vaccine could allow for mass production
- Marathon Los Angeles Refinery employee tests positive for coronavirus -sources
- Halliburton to furlough 3,500 workers as shale producers cut spending