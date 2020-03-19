Disney says coronavirus could impact consumer behavior

US Markets
Walt Disney Co said on Thursday the spread of the coronavirus could lead to changes in consumer behavior, resulting in further disruption to its business.

The company has already closed its theme parks, suspended cruises and theatrical shows, delayed film distribution, and took a hit to its supply chain and ad sales.

Shares of the company were down 3% at $86.30 in early trading.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

