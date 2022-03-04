Disney said it will introduce ad-supported version of Disney+ streaming service

March 4 (Reuters) - The Walt Disney Co DIS.N Friday said it will offer a cheaper, ad-supported version of its Disney+ streaming service later this year as it seeks to reach its goal of profitability by 2024.

Disney joins a growing number of media companies, including AT&T's T.N WarnerMedia, Comcast's CMCSA.O, Discovery DISCA.O and Paramount Global PARA.O, in offering ad supported tiers of their streaming services to capture price-sensitive customers.

“Expanding access to Disney+ to a broader audience at a lower price point is a win for everyone - consumers, advertisers, and our storytellers,” Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, said in a statement. “More consumers will be able to access our amazing content. Advertisers will be able to reach a wider audience, and our storytellers will be able to share their incredible work with more fans and families.”

