Disney Resorts Begin Opening June 15. Here's What to Expect.

Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) resorts and vacation properties are finally beginning to open. The company's Vacation Club properties in Hilton Head, South Carolina, and Vero Beach, Florida, will be the first to open their doors on June 15. Those will be followed by Walt Disney World vacation properties and Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground on June 22. Visitors won't be able to make it to the parks, which will remain closed until July 11, but they will be able to enjoy the resort amenities and visit Disney Springs, the Disney-themed entertainment and dining complex that opened in May.

A new kind of vacation

The openings will come with sanitation and social distancing guidelines in light of the coronavirus pandemic. There will be markers to show people how far to stand away from each other, physical barriers to help keep visitors apart, and a focus on contactless transactions, such as making all reservations and payments digitally.

Guests over the age of two will be expected to wear a face mask at all times except while swimming or dining. People who have COVID-19 symptoms, have been exposed to someone who has COVID-19, or who are under quarantine will not be allowed into any Disney resort. Transportation services from the airports or to Disney Springs will be functioning, but may require longer wait times as fewer people can be transported at each time. Bell service will bring up luggage but will not accompany guests.

Guests will receive wrapped glasses, double-cased pillows, and other amenities in single-use packaging to promote sanitation.

Enjoying the perks

While swimming and fitness services will be open, they will have reduced capacity and hours. The availability of other recreation activities will be determined and communicated during visitors' stays. Arcades, marina rentals, in-room celebrations, and other recreation services are still suspended.

