Disney Reportedly To Cut Hundreds Of Jobs

(RTTNews) - Walt Disney Co. (DIS) is laying off several hundred employees worldwide across various departments, including film and television marketing, TV publicity, casting, development, and corporate finance, according to the several media reports.

This comes after the company cut 200 jobs in March within its ABC News Group and Disney Entertainment Networks units. Over the past few years, Disney has repeatedly reduced its workforce as part of broader cost-saving strategies, following a trend seen across the entertainment industry.

The company reportedly had about 233,000 employees at the end of September.

