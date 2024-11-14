Disney reported strong Q4 with guidance above expectations, says JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst David Karnovsky says Disney (DIS) reported strong fiscal Q4 results that saw Experiences mostly in line with expectations and direct-to-consumer profitability above Street estimates. Disney issued detailed guidance for fiscal 2025, 2026 and 2027 that is above investor expectations and should drive the stock today, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm has an Overweight rating on the shares. The stock in premarket trading is up 8% to $111.58.

