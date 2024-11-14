News & Insights

Stocks

Disney reported strong Q4 with guidance above expectations, says JPMorgan

November 14, 2024 — 08:51 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

JPMorgan analyst David Karnovsky says Disney (DIS) reported strong fiscal Q4 results that saw Experiences mostly in line with expectations and direct-to-consumer profitability above Street estimates. Disney issued detailed guidance for fiscal 2025, 2026 and 2027 that is above investor expectations and should drive the stock today, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm has an Overweight rating on the shares. The stock in premarket trading is up 8% to $111.58.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on DIS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DIS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.