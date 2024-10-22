Disney replaces ‘Blade’ with ‘Predator’ sequel on 2025 schedule, Deadline says

Marvel Studios’ “Blade” won’t be coming out on November 7, 2025, where Disney (DIS) will instead by opening 20th Century Studios’ “Predator: Badlands,” reported Deadline’s Anthony D’Alessandro.
