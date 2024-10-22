Disney replaces ‘Blade’ with ‘Predator’ sequel on 2025 schedule, Deadline says

Marvel Studios’ “Blade” won’t be coming out on November 7, 2025, where Disney (DIS) will instead by opening 20th Century Studios’ “Predator: Badlands,” reported Deadline’s Anthony D’Alessandro.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on DIS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.