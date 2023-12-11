News & Insights

US Markets
DIS

Disney, Reliance working on terms of India media operations merger - ET

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

December 11, 2023 — 10:21 pm EST

Written by Varun Vyas for Reuters ->

Adds details from report, background

BENGALURU, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries RELI.NS, India's most valuable company, and Walt Disney Co DIS.N are finalising details of a non-binding term sheet to merge their Indian media operations, the Economic Times reported on Tuesday citing executives involved in the deal.

Under the current terms of agreement, possibly to be announced in January, a newly-formed unit of Reliance's Viacom18 is to absorb Disney's Star India through a share swap deal, the report added.

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance is likely to pay cash for a 51% stake in the proposed Viacom18 unit while Disney owns 49%, ET said. The unit's board is expected to have equal representation from both parties, according to the newspaper.

Disney and Reliance did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Reliance, whose broadcast venture Viacom18 runs JioCinema, was reported by Bloomberg in October to be valuing Disney's India assets, which comprises the Disney+ Hotstar streaming service and Star India, at between $7 billion and $8 billion.

At the time, Disney valued the operations at $10 billion.

(Reporting by Varun Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((varunvyas.hebbalalu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DIS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.