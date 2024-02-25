News & Insights

Disney, Reliance have signed binding media pact, Bloomberg reports citing sources

February 25, 2024 — 06:09 am EST

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Walt Disney DIS.N and industrial conglomerate Reliance Industries RELI.NS have signed a binding pact to merge their media operations in India, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The media unit of Reliance, controlled by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, and its affiliates are expected to own at least 61% of the merged entity, with Disney holding the rest, the report said.

