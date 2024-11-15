Disney pulls ‘Star Wars’ film from 2026 slate, Variety reports

Disney (DIS) has pulled an untitled “Star Wars” movie previously slated for a December 18, 2026 release date from its release calendar, with “Ice Age 6” claiming that spot, Variety’s Katcy Stephan reports. While it was never confirmed what exactly the “Star Wars” film would be, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy had previously been announced as director of an upcoming projecting following Daisy Ridley’s Rey character after the events of 2019’s “The Rise of Skywalker,” the author notes.

