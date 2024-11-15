News & Insights

Stocks

Disney pulls ‘Star Wars’ film from 2026 slate, Variety reports

November 15, 2024 — 05:45 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Disney (DIS) has pulled an untitled “Star Wars” movie previously slated for a December 18, 2026 release date from its release calendar, with “Ice Age 6” claiming that spot, Variety’s Katcy Stephan reports. While it was never confirmed what exactly the “Star Wars” film would be, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy had previously been announced as director of an upcoming projecting following Daisy Ridley’s Rey character after the events of 2019’s “The Rise of Skywalker,” the author notes.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on DIS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DIS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.