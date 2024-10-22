Disney pulls ‘Blade’ from 2025 release schedule, Bloomberg says

Disney (DIS) has pulled the Marvel film “Blade” from its 2025 release schedule and says it will release “Predator: Badlands” on in November 2025, according to Bloomberg, citing an email from the company.
