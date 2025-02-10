News & Insights

Disney Pulls Back On DEI Initiatives Amid Political Pressure

February 10, 2025 — 04:43 pm EST

(RTTNews) - The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) appears to be scaling back its diversity, equity, and inclusion policies, quietly removing its "Reimagine Tomorrow" initiative from the DEI section of its 2024 SEC 10-K report.

The program, highlighted in Disney's 2023 filing, aimed to amplify underrepresented voices and ensure that 50% of recurring characters came from diverse backgrounds.

The omission has sparked speculation about Disney's commitment to DEI. The company also dropped "The Disney Look" appearance guidelines from its disclosures. This follows a broader trend among major corporations like Meta and John Deere, which have rolled back DEI programs amid criticism from conservative groups who argue such initiatives discriminate against non-minorities.

The change comes as former President Donald Trump continues to push against DEI policies, while figures like Elon Musk have openly criticized Disney's approach. As political and financial pressures mount, Disney's next steps on DEI remain uncertain.

DIS closed Monday's trading at $109.28 down 1.43 percent or $1.58 on the New York Stock Exchange.

