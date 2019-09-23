Disney Pulled Out Of Twitter Purchase Due to Platform's 'Nastiness', CEO Bob Iger Reveals

Disney pulled out of a deal to buy Twitter in 2016 because of the “nastiness” on the social media platform, chief executive Bob Iger has revealed.

Twitter’s stock fell sharply - 0.7% - in early trading, while Disney rose 0.1%.

The back story.

In 2016 Twitter was struggling, as sluggish growth and weak performance hit the company’s stock.

Potential suitors, including Disney as well as Google and Salesforce, all lined up but a deal never materialised.

Salesforce said Twitter “wasn’t the right fit” with reports suggesting the software company was turned off by the platform’s troll problem.

Earlier that year, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey admitted on an earnings call that the company had not “been good enough” at dealing with abuse on the platform.

What’s new.

Disney chief executive Bob Iger revealed the world’s largest media and entertainment company almost bought Twitter in 2016 but pulled out due to the level of abuse on the platform.

In a New York Times interview ahead of the publication of his new memoir, Iger said the acquisition would have been problematic for Disney and its brand.

He said: “The troubles were greater than I wanted to take, greater than I thought it was responsible for us to take on.”

“There were Disney brand issues, the whole impact of technology on society. The nastiness is extraordinary.”

Iger admitted Twitter was attractive as a “compelling” way to reach consumers.

However, Disney ultimately pulled out of the deal and bought a majority stake in sports streaming service BAMTech instead.

Moving forward.

Twitter has since turned itself around, with the stock 253% higher than it was three years ago, but Iger’s revelations highlight problems with the social media giant’s brand.

Conversely it also shows how important Disney views its own brand, turning down a chance to expand its media footprint to protect its image.

Iger’s acquisitions, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and most recently Fox, have been impressive, so his rejection of Twitter will be seen as a blow for the social media giant’s reputation.

Dorsey again played down the prospects of Twitter being acquired last year, championing the company’s independence.

But it may have no choice but to remain independent if it’s unable to clean up the abuse on its platform.

