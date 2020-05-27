Disney proposes partial reopening of Walt Disney World on July 11

By Lisa Richwine and Helen Coster

May 27 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co DIS.N aims to begin reopening its Walt Disney World theme parks in Orlando, Florida on July 11, a company executive said on Wednesday.

Jim MacPhee, senior vice president of operations for the Walt Disney World Resort, discussed plans to begin a phased reopening of Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom, at a webcast meeting of the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force.

Disney needs approval from the county task force and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis before it can reopen Disney World.

The company closed theme parks around the world starting in January to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Welcoming visitors again to the parks is key to Disney's recovery from the global shutdowns sparked by the pandemic. Disney has estimated it lost $1 billion at the theme parks division from January through March.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles and Helen Coster in New York; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Jonathan Oatis)

((lisa.richwine@thomsonreuters.com; Follow me on Twitter @LARichwine; 1 310 491 7275; Reuters Messaging: lisa.richwine.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; helen.coster@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @hcoster))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.