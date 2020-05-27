Disney proposes partial reopening of Walt Disney World on July 11

May 27 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co DIS.N aims to begin reopening its Walt Disney World theme parks in Orlando, Florida on July 11, a company executive said on Wednesday.

Disney needs approval from the county task force and Florida's governor before it can reopen Disney World.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles and Helen Coster in New York; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

