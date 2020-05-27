US Markets
Disney proposes partial reopening of Walt Disney World on July 11

Lisa Richwine Reuters
Helen Coster Reuters
Walt Disney Co aims to begin reopening its Walt Disney World theme parks in Orlando, Florida on July 11, a company executive said on Wednesday.

Disney needs approval from the county task force and Florida's governor before it can reopen Disney World.

