News & Insights

Stocks

Disney price target raised to $138 from $116 at Wells Fargo

November 15, 2024 — 07:00 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall raised the firm’s price target on Disney (DIS) to $138 from $116 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Disney has successfully taken risk off the table with high single digit year over year adjusted EPS guidance for fiscal 2025, accelerating to double digits for fiscal 2026/2027, saying that this is exactly the framework investors needed for a long-term thesis, the analyst says.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on DIS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DIS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.