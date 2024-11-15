Disney price target raised to $138 from $116 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall raised the firm’s price target on Disney (DIS) to $138 from $116 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Disney has successfully taken risk off the table with high single digit year over year adjusted EPS guidance for fiscal 2025, accelerating to double digits for fiscal 2026/2027, saying that this is exactly the framework investors needed for a long-term thesis, the analyst says.

