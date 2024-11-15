Disney price target raised to $131 from $115 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank raised the firm’s price target on Disney (DIS) to $131 from $115 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s fiscal 2025 guidance is above expectations and the 2026-2027 guidance implies a continuation of healthy growth rates across all three operating segments, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm increased Disney estimates post the earnings print.

