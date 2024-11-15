Disney price target raised to $125 from $110 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised the firm’s price target on Disney (DIS) to $125 from $110 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Disney’s confidence in delivering on its guidance suggests an upside case of mid-teens percentage adjusted EPS growth in FY26 and FY27, says the analyst, who raised estimates driven primarily by Disney’s Experiences segment and now forecasts $6-6.50 of calendar year 2026 adjusted EPS in the firm’s base case.

