News & Insights

Stocks

Disney price target raised to $125 from $110 at Morgan Stanley

November 15, 2024 — 08:50 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Morgan Stanley raised the firm’s price target on Disney (DIS) to $125 from $110 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Disney’s confidence in delivering on its guidance suggests an upside case of mid-teens percentage adjusted EPS growth in FY26 and FY27, says the analyst, who raised estimates driven primarily by Disney’s Experiences segment and now forecasts $6-6.50 of calendar year 2026 adjusted EPS in the firm’s base case.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on DIS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DIS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.