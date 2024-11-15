News & Insights

Stocks

Disney price target raised to $125 from $105 at Barclays

November 15, 2024 — 05:55 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Disney (DIS) to $125 from $105 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The company’s guidance seems to be baking in some degree of conservativeness in certain segments that should help achieve its stated goals, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says Disney’s guidance should settle some of the near-term concerns with respect to parks weakness over the last few quarters as the implied core growth excluding impact of cruise ship launch costs and hurricanes seems to be in the 9% range, which is better than the mid singles longer term trends.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on DIS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DIS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.