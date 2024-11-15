Disney price target raised to $125 from $105 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Disney (DIS) to $125 from $105 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The company’s guidance seems to be baking in some degree of conservativeness in certain segments that should help achieve its stated goals, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says Disney’s guidance should settle some of the near-term concerns with respect to parks weakness over the last few quarters as the implied core growth excluding impact of cruise ship launch costs and hurricanes seems to be in the 9% range, which is better than the mid singles longer term trends.

