Disney price target raised to $110 from $91 at Macquarie

Macquarie analyst Tim Nollen raised the firm’s price target on Disney (DIS) to $110 from $91 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. Noting that Disney’s fiscal Q4 report contained “positive and detailed guidance for FY25-27 that speak to its long-term potential,” the firm raised its FY25 adjusted EPS view to $5.38 from $5.07 and FY26 forecast to $5.95 from $5.47 after incorporating guidance commentary.

